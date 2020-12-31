Most Big New Year's Eve Firework Displays Are Canceled

COVID has put a wrench in New Year's Eve celebrations globally.

According to CNN, the best view of fireworks in most major cities will be from your couch.

Many of the global fireworks displays will be replaced with smaller televised or streamed events, as cities take precautions against the spreading the virus.

This includes: London: Their iconic fireworks show over the River Thames is canceled.

England is under tough stay-at-home restrictions.

New York: The ball will drop in Times Square, but the event is closed to the public.

Dubai: Will move forward with their NYE celebrations, with 11 places to watch fireworks.

Out of towners must be Covid-19-negative to view them.

Rio de Janeiro: Fireworks are canceled and they are restricting beach access.

Sydney: Their huge fireworks show is cancelled.

A smaller display will light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge at midnight.