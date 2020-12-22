Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christmas light display in Olney sees record turnout during pandemic

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Christmas light display in Olney sees record turnout during pandemicThe display has made $31,000 in donations so far.

Attorney general.

The pandemic has forced a lot of changes this holiday season.

But not all of those changes have been bad.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how one local light display has been packed since it's opening day.

Gar} "the light display at the olney city park has been a mainstay in the community for decades.

Now because of the pandemic the holiday attraction has had it's biggest year to date."

Every year folks drive their cars through the olney city park.

They're there to see a tradition over three decades old.

"it's something that for a lot of people in olney or who grew up here and have roots here i think it's something that gives a little comfort in this time when everthing is turned upside down.

There's still some things that will remain the same."

There's something for everyone.

There are new led displays and a lighted display that goes along with music.

You'll also find hand painted display that harken back to the beginning of olney's holiday attraction.

"we had about, on thanksgiving night, we had fourteen hundred cars come through i believe.

The next, that saturday, we had sixteen hundred cars come through and i think that has been the most of any night."

That turnout has been steady since thanksgiving.

Just last weekend over three thousand vehciles made their way through the park.

"we have had a few backups onto the highway.

Which is something that we've never had before until this year."

Olney's christmas display works well in the age of covid-19.

Folks stay in their cars and admire from afar.

The turnout has been a big financial boost for the display as well.

"we are around 31 thousand dollars."

That's well above normal years...with still a week and a half to go.

All that money goes back into the display.

Meaning next year looks to be even brighter.

"we're awfully proud in olney that we can give people a little bit of light in a pretty dark time."

Gar} "now tonight is a pretty big night as it has been announced that santa claus will be waving to cars at the end of the display.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10."

News 10."




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teens Brighten Neighborhoods With Impressive Holiday Light Shows [Video]

Teens Brighten Neighborhoods With Impressive Holiday Light Shows

Two shining examples of teenage creativity came out of all that downtime during the pandemic, and it's brightening up their neighborhoods; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published
The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas spectaculars have covered their homes with 50,000 Christmas lights [Video]

The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas spectaculars have covered their homes with 50,000 Christmas lights

The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas homes have covered their house with 50,000 lights. Builders Lee and Paul Brailsford have spent 26 years turning their mum Rosemary's house..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Kick off the holiday season at this spectacular drive-thru light display! [Video]

Kick off the holiday season at this spectacular drive-thru light display!

It’s that magical time of the year again and the annual ‘Magic of Lights’ drive-thru display is kicking off the holiday season in Holmdel, New Jersey. The dazzling display of over one million..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:40Published