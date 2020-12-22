Christmas light display in Olney sees record turnout during pandemic

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

The display has made $31,000 in donations so far.

The pandemic has forced a lot of changes this holiday season.

But not all of those changes have been bad.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how one local light display has been packed since it's opening day.

Gar} "the light display at the olney city park has been a mainstay in the community for decades.

Now because of the pandemic the holiday attraction has had it's biggest year to date."

Every year folks drive their cars through the olney city park.

They're there to see a tradition over three decades old.

"it's something that for a lot of people in olney or who grew up here and have roots here i think it's something that gives a little comfort in this time when everthing is turned upside down.

There's still some things that will remain the same."

There's something for everyone.

There are new led displays and a lighted display that goes along with music.

You'll also find hand painted display that harken back to the beginning of olney's holiday attraction.

"we had about, on thanksgiving night, we had fourteen hundred cars come through i believe.

The next, that saturday, we had sixteen hundred cars come through and i think that has been the most of any night."

That turnout has been steady since thanksgiving.

Just last weekend over three thousand vehciles made their way through the park.

"we have had a few backups onto the highway.

Which is something that we've never had before until this year."

Olney's christmas display works well in the age of covid-19.

Folks stay in their cars and admire from afar.

The turnout has been a big financial boost for the display as well.

"we are around 31 thousand dollars."

That's well above normal years...with still a week and a half to go.

All that money goes back into the display.

Meaning next year looks to be even brighter.

"we're awfully proud in olney that we can give people a little bit of light in a pretty dark time."

Gar} "now tonight is a pretty big night as it has been announced that santa claus will be waving to cars at the end of the display.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10."

