Interview: Amber Beane talking United Way 50K Giveaway

News i-m tanya carter the united way 50 k giveaway is well underway and one local retailer is asking for your help in making it a success.

Joining us live from tupelo if you are looking for some end of year sales is amber beane the store manager of room 2 room.

When you visit room to room furniture you will discover a relaxed family atmosphere with a wide selection of furniture sure to please every budget.

Whether you are furnishing your first apartment or selecting a future family heirloom you'll find the perfect combination at our store.

Our goal at room to room is to provide you with the best furniture and service.

Joining us live from tupelo if you are looking for some end of year sales is amber beane the store manager of room 2 room.

When you visit room to room furniture you will discover a relaxed family atmosphere with a wide selection of furniture sure to please every budget.

Whether you are furnishing your first apartment or selecting a future family heirloom you'll find the perfect combination at our store.

Our goal at room to room is to provide you with the best furniture and service.

Joining us live from tupelo if you are looking for some end of year sales is amber beane the store manager of room 2 room.

When you visit room to room furniture you will discover a relaxed family atmosphere with a wide selection of furniture sure to please every budget.

Whether you are furnishing your first apartment or selecting a future family heirloom you'll find the perfect combination at our store.

Our goal at room to room is to provide you with the best furniture and service.

A beautiful dog wants to begin