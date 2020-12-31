Logan Paul is a better boxer than Conor McGregor according to Victor Ortiz.
Plus, Jake Paul thinks his brother's match against Floyd Mayweather is bad for the sport of boxing.
#LoganPaul #JakePaul
Logan Paul is a better boxer than Conor McGregor according to Victor Ortiz.
Plus, Jake Paul thinks his brother's match against Floyd Mayweather is bad for the sport of boxing.
#LoganPaul #JakePaul
*Zach Hirsch, the 18 year old founder of iPickWins.com, is also known online as Mystic Zach. He has amassed a following of more..
· Logan Paul, one of the most controversial and popular personalities on YouTube, is set to face off in a boxing match next month..