Palm Beach Kennel Club runs its last live greyhound races

On New Year's Eve, the Palm Beach Kennel club ran the last 30 of its greyhound races.
The passing of Amendment 13 in the November elections puts an end to the practice starting Jan.
1, 2021.
On New Year's Eve, the Palm Beach Kennel club ran the last 30 of its greyhound races.
The passing of Amendment 13 in the November elections puts an end to the practice starting Jan.
1, 2021.
West Palm Beach attorney Reginald G. Stambaugh sent a letter to Palm Beach Mayor Gail Coniglio and the Town Council on Tuesday..
The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.