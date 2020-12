Palm Beach residents object to President Trump living permanently at Mar-a-Lago Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:50s - Published 7 minutes ago Palm Beach residents object to President Trump living permanently at Mar-a-Lago West Palm Beach attorney Reginald G. Stambaugh sent a letter to Palm Beach Mayor Gail Coniglio and the Town Council on Tuesday explaining why Trump should not be allowed to live at his social club. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HAS BECOME THE SOUTHERN WHITEHOUSE THE LAST FEW YEARS - NOWIT APPEARS OBJECTIONS AREBEING RAISED ABOUT IT BECOMINGHIS FULL TIME HOME -NEWSCHANNEL 5'S MATT SCZESNYHAS MORE ON THE LETTER FROSOME WHO LIVE ON THE ISLAND.WHEN PRESIDENT TRUMP RETURNSTO PALM BEACH IT SEEMS NOTEVERYONE WILL BE ROLLING OUTTHE WELCOME MAT THIS LETTERDELIVERED THIS WEEK ADDRESSEDTO PALM BEACH'S MAYOR AND TOWNCOUNCIL FROM AN ATTORNEY-REFERS TO CONCERNS FROM ARESIDENT - - AND IS ASKING THETOWN TO NOT ALLOW ANYONE TOSET UP PERMANENT RESIDENCE ATMAR A LAGO AND EVEN SUGGESTINGHE FIND SOMEWHERE ELSE TO LIVETHE LETTER CITES A 1993AGREEMENT SIGNED BY DONALDTRUMP ALLOWING A CLUB AT THEESTATE AND LIMITING ANYONEFROM STAYING AT MAR A LAGO NOMORE THAN 21 DAYS A YEAR143314 "THIS IS A LONG-STANDING CULMINATION BETWEENTRUMP AND THE TOWN." DAVEARONBERG IS THE PALM BEACHCOUNTY STATE ATTORNEY WHO SAYSTHE AGREEMENT WAS SUPPOSED TOEND CONTROVERSY - 143003 "THEYENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT IN1993 THAT SAID OK YOU CAN TURNYOUR PROPERTY INTO A PRIVATECLUB AS YOU WANT BUT YOU CAN'TPULL ANY SHENANIGANS LIKECREATING A HOTEL OR SELLINGOFF LOTS OR RENTING IT OUT INFACT WE'RE GOING TO LIMITANYONE WHO CAN STAY THERE TOMEMBERS OF MAR A LAGO FOR UPTO 7 DAYS IN A ROW FOR 21 DAYSA YEAR." ARONBERG SAYS TRUMPOVER THE YEARS HAS STAYED ATMAR A LAGO LONGER THAN THETERMS OF THE AGREEMENT AND THETOWN MAY BE FORCED IN SOMEKIND OF SETTLEMENT - LARRYCASEY'S FAMILY HAS BEENINVOLVED IN THE REAGANLIBRABRY AND RANCH AND SAYSTRUMP IS HERE TO STAY. 154515"HE'S GOING TO STAY AND NOTGONG TO MOVE SECRET SERVICE ISGOING TO WEIGH IN AND SAY WENEED A SECURE LOCATION FOR THEPRESIDENT OF THE UNITEDSTATES." IN WPB, MS, WPTV NC 5RIGHT NOW, WE ARE AWAITING ADECISION FROM A PANEL OFOUTSIDE ADVISERS TO THE F-D-AON IF THE AGENCY SHOULD GR





You Might Like Related news from verified sources Jimmy Kimmel Finds It Fitting That Trump’s Neighbors Don’t Want Him Residents of Palm Beach, Fla., objected to President Trump’s post-White House plan to live at his...

NYTimes.com - Published 14 hours ago





Related videos from verified sources Lemon: Trump angry about losing job he isn't even doing



CNN’s Don Lemon argues that President-elect Biden is making history as he continues to name his cabinet nominees while President Trump is “hunkered down in the White House plotting revenge.” Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 08:16 Published 2 hours ago Watch election hearing get heated



A hearing on the 2020 election, which included President Trump’s former election security expert Chris Krebs, got heated when lawmakers quarreled over President Trump not accepting the results of the.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:59 Published 3 hours ago Trump's future Palm Beach neighbors seek legal action to keep him out



CNN’s Kate Bennett reports on the letter President Trump’s future Palm Beach neighbors’ attorneys sent saying he cannot be a permanent resident of Mar-a-Lago post-presidency. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:06 Published 3 hours ago