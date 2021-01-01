Pike county homicide 12.31.20

A body found in Pike County is now being investigated as a homicide

Investigation.jpg state police say a missing woman... whose body was found sunday in pike county.... was the victim of a homicide.

Clara morgan o'brien was reported missing on december 19.

K-s-p says investigators received a tip this week... leading them to lick creek road where her body was found.

State police have not said how o'brien died.... only that her death was a homicide.

Arrested in connection to the case... 44-year-old chadwick hunt.

Investigators say o'brien's body was found near his home.

According to his arrest citation.... hunt told investigators... o'brien had died....and he moved her body, to conceal it.

He is currently charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Ots image:left serial killer dies sam little.jpg