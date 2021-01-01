How Lessons From 2020 Can Prepare Us For Brighter Days Ahead
How Lessons From 2020 Can Prepare Us For Brighter Days Ahead

There are a lot of words being used to describe 2020, many of which are not appropriate for TV.

But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield shows us, what felt like the worst year ever has made us all stronger (1:57).WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 31, 2020