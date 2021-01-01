Restaurant hosts outdoor New Years celebration

Community members are gathering to support a local restaurant trying to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Vaccine becomes more readily 2020 has been a tough year for minnesota businesses with pandemic shutdowns and restrictions.

This new year's eve community members are showing their support for a mazeppa business.

Dozens of people showed up for the pondy at a time when it's really been through a lot.

Restrictions have forced them to lay off staff... and rapidly change the way their business operates.

But with laughter and live music ringing into this new years night... steve overton says he's over the moon and on cloud nine.

Xxx "this is what people own restaurants and bars for.

They do it because when the people leave and they ring the bell, and they say 'that was just really good,' it gives you the chills.

Those moments are why you own a bar and restaurant, and tonight i got it again ?

"*i got the vibe, i got the ?

#/woo" things are just wrapping up at the pondy.

Minnesota restrictions don't allow events like that one to go past 10 p?

"*m.

But overton says everyone who came out tonight