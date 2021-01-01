11pm West Virginia Incorrect Covid Shots 12.31.2020

In West Virginia the National Guard says 42 people were accidentally injected with antibodies to fight Covid-19 instead of the Moderna vaccine.

According to a-b-c affiliate... w-c-h-s-tv.... injections of the regeneron anti-body product.... were given during a vaccination clinic..

With the boone county health department.

The guard... which is responsible for over-seeing distribution of the covid-19 vaccine in west virginia... says it does not believe... any of the 42 people were harmed.

According to the guard, everyone who received the incorrect shot, has been contacted, or is in the process of being contacted.