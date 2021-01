New Year 2021: Devotees seek blessings at Golden Temple on the first day of 2021|Oneindia News

Devotees in large numbers visited Golden Temple in Amritsar on January 1st.

They sought blessings on the first day of the year 2021.

Devotees also took holy dip on the New Year.

People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year with low key celebrations.

