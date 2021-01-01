Devotees take part in 'aarti' at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

On the first day of New Year (2021), devotees visited Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram on January 01.
They offered prayers and took part in 'aarti'.
Temples across India are crowded on first day of 2021.
Devotees Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri were in queues since 5 a.m.