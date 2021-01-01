Expert weighs in on impact of the New Year on mental health

Buckle up, and be courteous a new year usually means new years resolutions.

Kimt news 3's mary peters is finding out the importance of setting realistic and positive goals this year.

She joins us live now, good morning mary!

Good morning guys!

I'm here at family service rochester and one of the counselors here tells me it's important to be realistic with your resolutions ... and kind to yourself.

A lot of people prioritize working out at the gym more frequently as a new years resolution.

This year, one counselor says to break goals down into smaller pieces ... for example, if you want to go to the gym five days a week, maybe you only go four days one week ... get a walk in on the other day.

She says it's important to not put too much pressure on ourselves.

Another reminder she has for us is if you have a setback, it's okay ... if you dont' exercise for a week, you can get back to it the following week.

The counselor also says it's important to have some grace with yourself, when somebody is believing that they have failed during 2020, i'd like them to really consider reframing that thought into you are surviving a global pandemic.

There isn't a way to succeed in that or fail in that.

You just are.

You're a part of it right now.

Dowis also says any emotions you are feeling is typical for the unexpected world we live in right now and it's okay to feel many different emotions.

Live in thanks, mary.

The counselor says one goal after the crazy year of 20?

"*20 could be to jut be present each day ... and find one thing a day you can do