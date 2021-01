Calendar spotlights Black male leaders in Palm Beach and Broward counties, release to be held at John Prince Park

But amid COVID-19, the team behind it have rearranged things.

For six years, Project 12 has been a calendar and black-tie release event to empower and inspire South Florida's Black community.

W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S ARTHURMONDALE EXPLAINS WHERE IT'SHAPPENING AND HOW TO GET YOURCOPY.(PKG) NATBURST (:01”I JUSTWANTED TO BE JUST LIKE A GOODHELPING MEMBER TO THECOMMUNITIY” THIS COMMUNITYSERVICE PROJECT INVOLVING AGROUP OF BLACK TEENS WASINSPIRED BY THE MEN - WHO HANGON THEIR WALLS&LIKE BRUCELEWIS.

NATBURST CLIP 3325(07:06:13”THIS IS LIKE THEBLUEPRINT” BRUCE LEWIS,PROJECT 12 CALENDAR 2016RECIPIENT CLIP 3324(07:02:30”IT SYMBOLIZES ANDEMPHASIZES THE IMPORTANCE OFBLACK MALES IN OUR COMMUNITY”AND THE PUBLISHER OF THISCALENDAR SAYS THE 10-THOUSANDSOCIAL JUSTICE DEMONSTRATIONSAND PROTESTS OVER THE SUMMER&NATBURST CLIP“I CAN'TBREATHE.

I CAN'T BREATHE”SHENETRIA MOORE, SHE HOLDINGSLLC CEO AND PROJECT 12PUBLISHER CLIP 3323(06:55:03”I SAW THECOMFORTABLE BECOMEUNCOMFORTABLE” - ONLY FUELED*SHENETRIA MOORE'* URGENCY TOPUBLISH AND RELEASE THE 2021LINE-UP.

SHENETRIA MOORE, SHEHOLDINGS LLC CEO AND PROJECT12 PUBLISHER CLIP 3323(06:55:23”REGARDLESS IF I'M AMULTIMILLIONAIRE OR NOT - THISIS AFFECTING ME.

I NEED TO PUTALL BOOTS TO THE GROUND.

INEED TO PUT MY HANDS TO THEPLOW”(06:55:29) EVEN AMID THEPANDEMIC.

NATBURST CLIP(:34”VIOLIN.

FOR SIX YEARS*PROJECT 1* WAS A BLACK-TIECALENDAR AND RELEASE -RECOGNIZING 12 BLACK MEN INPALM BEACH AND BROWARDCOUNTIES IN POLITICS, LAWENFORCEMENT AND LAW, MINISTRYAND MEDICINE MAKING IMPACTFULCONTRIBUTIONS.

SHENETRIAMOORE, SHE HOLDINGS LLC CEOAND PROJECT 12 PUBLISHER CLIP3323 (07:01:03”IT'S NOT ABLACK OR WHITE THING.

IT'S AHUMANITY THING.

IT'S A HUMANRACE THING.

IT'S A HUMANITYTHING”(07:01:07) DUE TO THEPANDEMIC - THE UNVEILING ISCHANGING LOCATION AND FORMAT&NATBURST CLIP“GRASS CUTTING”NATBURST CLIP 3320(06:49:58”I WANT TO HAVE TWOLINES.

ON SATURDAY AT THREE -JOHN PRINCE PARK WILL BE THESITE FOR A*DRIVE-IN CALENDARRELEASE AND RECEPTIO*.SHENETRIA MOORE, SHE HOLDINGSLLC CEO AND PROJECT 12PUBLISHER CLIP 3323(06:56:21”PUTTING POSITIVEAFFIRMATION IN FRONT OF THENEXT GENERATION.

AS IN YEARSPAST, PROCEEDS GO TOWARDS*SCHOLARSHIP* AND ENRICHMENTPROGRAMMING FOR BLACK YOUTHAND YOUNG ADULTS FROM AGE 10THOUGH COLLEGE AND EARLYADULTHOOD.

SHENETRIA MOORE,SHE HOLDINGS LLC CEO ANDPROJECT 12 PUBLISHER CLIP 3323(06:58:32”YOUNG BLACK MEN THATARE INSPIRING TO BE BETTERBLACK MEN” ARTHUR MONDALE,REPORTING“THE PROJECT 12RELEASE WILL BE HELD HERE ATTHE CONGRESS AVENUE ENTRANCE.PEOPLE ARE ENCOURAGED TOPURCHASE THEIR TICKETS ONLINE.MORE INFORMATION CAN BE FOUNDAT WPTV.COM.

