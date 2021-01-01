NYSE to delist three Chinese telecom giants

The New York Stock Exchange will delist securities of three Chinese telecom companies after President Donald Trump last month barred U.S. investments in Chinese firms Washington says are owned or controlled by the military.
Fred Katayama reports.
