What it's like to get the vaccine

The federal government is saying nearly two point one million americans have received the covid?

"*19 vaccine so far.

Shots are continuing to be given to health care workers and some first responders in our area.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki spoke with one of our local firefighters about what it was like to get the vaccine.

"* earlier this week, the mason city fire department started having their staff get the vaccine out at the c?

"*g public health offices.

Deputy chief aaron beemer was one of the firefighters to get the jab.

He tells me it was a lot like getting a flu shot.

Other than a sore arm and a little fatigue, beemer says he's had no adverse reactions to the shot.

After getting vaccinated ?

"* staff had him wait around a little bit to make sure "they just wanted to make sure that i wasn't having an allergic reaction to it.

Generally speaking, i tolerate vaccines well, so after my 15 minutes i got to go back to work."

Beemer also told me about half of the fire department has received their vaccinations so far.

Nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

C?

"*g public health says it may be a while before the public can expect to get their turn for covid?

"*9 vaccinations.