Direct payments start to hit bank accounts

600-dollar stimulus payments are arriving in the bank accounts of people in the wabash valley and across the country.

C-b-s news says ..

"6" in "10" people have reported suffering a financial setback due to the pandemic.

The money will offer some relief.

But it's still less than what americans received earlier this year... our porsha williams talked with folks today about how this might impact them.

Many folks woke up to more money in their bank accounts to start 20-21.

But that's not the case for everyone.

"we'll im unemployed.

I'm a seasonal worker.

So i brought the new year in with some debt.

So i really need my stimulus check."

People who didn't receive their stimulus check last time by direct deposit may still be waiting for a paper check ..

Or in some cases, a debit card.

"i'm glad it's coming through like i said i didn't get my last one until november so... i'm not really tripping on the fact i couldn't get direct deposit.

But some people are annoyed with the thought of waiting again..

"it is very frustrating.

I know some people who have already gotten theres and i still haven't gotten mine yet.

I mean i really could use it right now but i guess i'll get it when i get it."

At this point, there's not been approval for the 2-thousand dollar amount the president requested.

"whatever they give i am grateful.

I'ma take what i can get.

2000 would help but 600 is going to do just fine too."

At the end of the day... there's one thing that may bring a solution.

"corona being gone, gone.

Because it's affecting a lot of people and it aint getting no better really.

Looking for some relief..

To start 20-21.

In brazil, indiana..

Porsha williams, news 10.

Payments are automatic for eligible taxpayers.

At this point ..

The i-r-s has "not" re-launched the "get my