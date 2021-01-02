Rochester city council priorities for 2021

Katie lange.

First tonight... the new year will bring a number of fresh faces to the rochester city council.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live with what some of their first priorities will be in the coming months.

Anthony?

Well katie... next monday rochester will see three new city council members and a new council president sworn in.

That's in addition to a new city administrator starting later this month.

So wth a new chapter kicking off in the council chamber... we're starting to learn more about what leadership will be focusing on.

This week i caught up with city?

"*council president?

"* elect brooke carlson.

She says council members will jointly decide their priorities... but helping small businesses recover from the effects of covid?

"*19 will be top of mind.

Carlson adds members will be working toward meeting clean energy goals this year... and considering a proposal to build a new public library complex.

But one significant area new members seem to be gravitating toward is addressing affordable housing needs "we need people to live and work here in this community.

So creating a community that has opportunities for people to live in an affordable place and access home ownership, you know, some of these central functions of that we need to consider as we continue to grow as a community will, i imagine, be high priorities."

And a recent study commissioned by the city found supply of affordable and senior housing in rochester is not keeping up with demand.

Live in rochester... anthony thank you anthony.

Brooke carlson also tells kimt city leaders will aim