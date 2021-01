Cobra Kai Season 3 on Netflix - Official "Secrets" Clip

Check out the official "Secrets" clip from the Netflix action comedy TV series Cobra Kai Season 3, based on the The Karate Kid film series.

It stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo and Martin Kove.

Cobra Kai Season 3 Release Date: January 8, 2021 on Netflix Let us know your review of Cobra Kai and be the critic on Fan Reviews!