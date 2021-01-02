Two People Dead, 3 Injured In 2 Separate New Year's Day Attacks

Family members of one of the victims say he leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.
They say the 15-year-old girl shot is also family and is expected to survive.
The shooting is just one of two separate violent incidents hours into the new year.
Family members of one of the victims say he leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.
They say the 15-year-old girl shot is also family and is expected to survive.
The shooting is just one of two separate violent incidents hours into the new year.
By Mary Farrow
While the COVID-19 pandemic has turned life upside down for many people in 2020, it's not the first time..
This year, more than any other in recent memory, we experienced a public health emergency in the shape of charts and data which..