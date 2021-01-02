Douglas County businesses open under ‘high risk’ rules

Some douglas county businesses are celebrating the new year -- by reopening for the first time in weeks.

Thanks for joining us tonight.

And happy new year.

I'm jillian smukler, in for matt and renee.

Douglas county has been downgraded from "extreme" risk... to "high".... and, as kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us -- they're more than ready to welcome back customers.

< mariah smith says she starting the new year on a high note.

Her business?ten down bowling alley?reopened on this friday, for the first time since november& on cam mariah smith:?as you can see behind me, we have a lot of people who were anxious to get back to bowlin?

Under the high ris?

Category, gyms and indoor entertainment facilities?like bowling alleys?can open& but they must be limited to 50 people or 25 percent capacity.

Restaurants can also open for indoor dining -- with the same rules.

Smith says the 50 person capacity rule is hard because the building is built to fit a lot more.

00:36 mariah smith?wee here making sure that we watch those number but we didn know what to expect from the bowling alley side of things?

00:43 evita:?smith says they are doing everything they can to keep this place safe and clean for their guests, especially because she says their most frequent customers are senior citizens most at risk??the big thing is to make sure people can come in and enjoy themselves and feel safe.

All customers feel safe?

In order to stay in the high-risk category, douglas county needs to stay below 200 cases.

The oregon health authority evaluates risk levels based on those numbers every two weeks& on kezi 9 news at 6, find out why one restaurant is preparing for another change just in case.

In roseburgevita garza