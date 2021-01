Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer press conference

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted by Manchester United’s winning start to2021 but knows there is plenty of work to do after edging past Aston Villa togo level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The second-placedRed Devils made it eight wins in 10 unbeaten top-flight matches on New Year'sDay.