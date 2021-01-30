Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed his strikers to return to form after a goalless draw at Arsenal saw Manchester United fall further behind in the Premier League title race.The visitors left the Emirates Stadium after a 0-0 stalemate, with Solskjaer – who insisted after the match he is not thinking about the title at this stage of the season – making five changes from the shock defeat to struggling Sheffield United in midweek.They now sit three points behind leaders Manchester City, having also played a game more than their neighbours, and missed the better of the chances to win the game in north London.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs strikers to rediscover form after fresh title setback
Belfast Telegraph
