Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs strikers to rediscover form after fresh title setback

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed his strikers to return to form after a goalless draw at Arsenal saw Manchester United fall further behind in the Premier League title race.The visitors left the Emirates Stadium after a 0-0 stalemate, with Solskjaer – who insisted after the match he is not thinking about the title at this stage of the season – making five changes from the shock defeat to struggling Sheffield United in midweek.They now sit three points behind leaders Manchester City, having also played a game more than their neighbours, and missed the better of the chances to win the game in north London.