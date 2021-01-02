north daviess loogootee boys hoops

Down in odon, in.

The old national bank classic has wrapped up day two of competition and boy did we have a headline matchup in the second semifinal game.

Class 1a fourth ranked north daviess took on 1a fifth ranked loogootee in the night cap.

1st qtr, cougars come out swinging as logan wilson bangs in the three pointer from the corner.

North daviess leads by six.

Later in the first, sophomore jaylen mullen tries his hand from deep and it's cash money.

The cougars hit four threes in the opening eight minutes.

2nd qtr, the lions start to work inside out with senior silas bauer getting the easy bucket down low to stop the cougars run.

Later in the 2nd, luke nonte with a corner three of his very own and he gets the foul.

Lions battle back into this one.

Four qtrs weren't enough for these two.

This game went to overtime and in ot it's the lions who captured the win and move on to the finals by a final score of 42-40.