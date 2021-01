Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi get papped at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan snapped at Mumbai airport.

He aced the denim-on-denim look that served perfectly for comfy airport appearance.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was clicked with sister Khushi at the airport.

The duo was seen in athleisures.

Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanon also snapped at the airport.

Meanwhile, Mandira Bedi was also got papped at Mumbai airport.

She was seen in casual sporty look.