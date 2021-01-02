'Akhilesh can't think above politics: Anurag Thakur on 'BJP vaccine' remark

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on January 02 said Akhilesh Yadav's statement for 'not going to take COVID-19 vaccine as it's a BJP vaccine' is 'very unfortunate,' and it shows Samajwadi Party chief can't think above politics.

He said, "Akhilesh Yadav's statement that he 'won't get vaccinated as it's a BJP vaccine' is very unfortunate...What can be more unfortunate than a young leader linking COVID-19 vaccine with a political party.

It shows Akhilesh Yadav can't think above politics." Earlier, Yadav in a press conference in Lucknow said, "I am not going to get vaccinated for now.

How can I trust BJP's vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine.

We cannot take BJP's vaccine."