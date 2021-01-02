‘Unfortunate’: Anurag Thakur on Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘BJP vaccine’ remark

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday termed the COVID-19 vaccines to be rolled out in the country as "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling party which accused him of "insulting" the doctors and scientists.

"How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP?

We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP's vaccine," he said.

Minister of State Finance Anurag Thakur called Yadav’s remarks unfortunate.

Watch the full video for more details.