30 crore people to be vaccinated in 1st phase: Cardiologist

As country is eagerly waiting for COVID-19 vaccination programme to begin, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Cardiologist at Max Hospital, Delhi informed that in the first phase, almost 30 crore population will be covered.

"Recently, DCGI has approved SII vaccine Covishield.

There is also possibility that COVAXIN of Bharat Biotech will be approved.

This is good news in New Year.

In first phase of vaccination, they are planning to vaccinate 30 crore population," said Dr. Manoj Kumar.