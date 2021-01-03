MISSING MADISON COUNTY WOMAN AND HER DOG FOUND IN TONEY

The Madison County Sheriff's Office had been asking for the public's help in locating Shelby Clark.

After more than 24 hours of searching -- a missing madison county woman was found safe this morning.

Shelby clark and her dog stumpy were found by a member of the bobo volunteer fire department just before 10 o'clock.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live after learning more about the search effort... megan, it's being called a new years miracle by some...after clark who spent two nights out in the cold was found off ready section road... authorities say that clark may have had a slight case of hypothermia but was otherwise in good shape when they found her .a community effort with countless volunteers and numberous agencies gathered at eight o clock this morning when the search resumed.

Madison county sheriff kevin turner says it was her dog that lead firefighters to her.

"when the volunteer firefighters found her -- the dog kept alerting to the firefighters and running back to ms. clark, so you know that saying that the dog is the persons best friend, you know it worked out great in this case.

And i don't think the dog ever left her side."

Turner added that volunteer efforts of the community was unbelievable.

Clark was transported to huntsville hopsital for evaulation this morning...were working to learn if shes been released to her to family this evening...live in madison county, max cohan, waay 31 news...