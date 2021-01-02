Search For Missing Woman Called Off For The Night

The search for a missing madison county woman - called off for the night.

Shelby clark and her corgi "stumpy" were last seen walking in the ardmore area on new years eve.

But -- authorities are following several tips from people claiming to have seen her this morning about 4 miles away.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live outside the bobo volunteer fire department -- where crews will meet up tomorrow.

Max what have you heard tonight?

Dan -- while the search for shelby clark was called off after dark -- people like representaive andy whitt were still out searching by car this evening.so far without any luck..

For more than 24 hours dozens of volunteers and madison county sheriffs deputies have searched for clark and her dog stumpy -- crews spent time searching several areas including around her home on ready section road in ardmore and an area near bethel road and highway 251 -- where someone said they saw her.

When the search resumes saturday -- crews from limestone county and columbia tennesee are expected to join the effort with a dog team..authoriti es say the search area will still be quite large due to reports that clark was seen in multiple locations.clar k is a diabetic and her family is very worried about her health and safety... if anyone sees her, please, please contact local authorities, call 911, if you see the dog please let us know.

We're frantically searching for.

We're worried to death about her.

And we just want..

If she sees or hears this we want her to know she's loved and that we miss her and that we want to find her as soon as possible.

Crews will meet up here at the bobo volunteer fire department at 8 oclock tomorrow -- moon added that anyone who wants to aid in the search should be here at that time..live in madison county, max cohan, waay 31 news.