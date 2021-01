West Brom 0 - 4 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insisted the Gunners have taken the handbrake offafter their rout of West Brom.

Alexandre Lacazette's second-half brace andfine strikes from Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka earned a dominant 4-0 win atthe Hawthorns.

The Gunners have now won three straight games in the PremierLeague for just the second time under Arteta.