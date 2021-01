Akhilesh doesn't even listen to his father: Narottam Mishra on SP chief's 'BJP vaccine' remarks

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he won't get vaccinated as it is 'BJP vaccine'.

Replying on his statement Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Akhilesh Yadav never listened to his uncle or father, why would he listen to the country?

"We can't even call him a misled youth.

When he never listened to his uncle or father, why would he listen to the country?

This is a policy of appeasement.

It's not good to spread rumour about vaccine," said Home Minister Mishra.