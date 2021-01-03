Vandals target homes of McConnell and Pelosi after Covid-19 aid bill fails

Vandals have lashed out at the leaders of the US House of Congress and Senate,daubing their homes with graffiti and in one case leaving a pig’s head, afterCongress failed to approve an increase in the amount of money being sent toindividuals to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
US politics: Vandals target Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi's houses
New Zealand Herald
