Fauci: The US Can Double Its Rate Of COVID-19 Vaccination Right Now

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci says the rate of vaccinations against COVID-19 should speed up soon.

Business Insider reports Fauci told ABC News' Martha Raddatz on Sunday there's no reason why the US can't immunize 1 million people per day right now.

If so, it would put the country on track to meet President-elect Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.