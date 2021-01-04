Almost 30,000 jobs lost in restaurant and dining sector in 2020 bloodbath

Almost 30,000 job losses were recorded across restaurants and casual diningfirms in 2020 as the pandemic drove a 163% jump in job cuts, according to newfigures New data compiled by the Centre for Retail Research (CRR) has revealedthat 29,684 jobs were lost across fine dining, independent businesses andlarge multiple casual-dining chains during the year.It represents a sharpincrease from 2019, when 11,280 job losses were reported across the sector.Thelarge increase in job losses comes after firms were hit by two nationallockdowns, local lockdown restrictions, curfews, changes to service rules andrecently strengthened tiered measures.