Wait Your Turn? Minority-Owned Business Owners Waited Longest For PPP Funds

The US Federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, doled out hundreds of billions of dollars to businesses.

The PPP's goal was to assist businesses during the nearly inevitable slowdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But according to Business Insider, many minority-owned businesses were left waiting for funds until the final weeks of the program.

Many of our businesses were being turned down in the first and second round of funding.