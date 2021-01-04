DC vs. Marvel Part II: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture

Join us for the seventh episode of our series "How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture", where we're looking at how rivals DC and Marvel blazed trails into mainstream culture.

Join us for the seventh episode of our series "How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture", where we're looking at how rivals DC and Marvel blazed trails into mainstream culture.

For our series finale, we'll be covering the rise of superhero movies and shared universes from the 90s onward.

We'll also be looking at how the definition of geek culture has changed over time.

Is it even "geek" culture anymore?

Is this popularization good, bad, both?