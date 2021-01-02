Geeks on Screen: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture

Join us for the fifth episode of our series "How Geek Culture Became Pop culture", where we're looking at how geeks on screen went from zeroes to heroes!
Geeks were once the butt of the joke on screen.
Today, they’re often the heroes who save the day.
How did so much change?
It's been an uphill battle for geeks, but we show how classic films like "Ghostbusters", "The Breakfast Club", and "Revenge of the Nerds", TV shows like "Freaks and Geeks", and the rise of tech giants like Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, changed how they were portrayed and perceived.
Heck, even Disney has been leaning towards adorkable characters.