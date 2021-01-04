US Hospitals Reach Grim Milestone With Surge Of COVID-19 Patients

Surges of COVID-19 patients are threatening to overwhelm hospitals across the nation.

CNN reports at least 123,639 people across the country were in the hospital with the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The COVID Tracking Project says that marks the 32nd consecutive day that the number of hospitalizations has exceeded 100,000.

Cases skyrocketed after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The fallout form Christmas and New Year's celebrations are still unfolding.

Johns Hopkins University data reveals that as of Saturday, more than 20.4 million people have been infected with the virus in the US.

At least 350,186 people have died from the illness.