5:30pm ABC Coronavirus PKG 01.05.2021

Experts fear numbers will keep going up with delays in the vaccine roll out, a potential post holiday surge, and the new variant detected in at least four states.

Than 178-thousand new covid-19 cases were reported in the u-s... according to the covid tracking project.

And experts fear numbers will keep going up with delays in the vaccine rollout.... a potential post- holiday surge... and the new variant detected in at least four states.

Reena roy has the latest.

L3: abc 36 news white fda: covid vaccine doses won't be cut in half or second shot delayed hospitals coast to coast are under strain -- in alabama healthcare facilities considering rationing care with an influx of coronavirus patients.

Sot: dr. george crawford / rmc hospital board "anymore come in or there's a surge of icu patients that need care, we don't have nursing capacity to take care of them, we're running out of ventilator capacity to take care of them."

Over the past week -- the u-s has averaged more than 26- hundred covid-19 deaths every day, according to the covid tracking project -- that's roughly 109 every hour.

Nats - intercom rapid response ec 17 in hard-hit la county -- martin luther king jr. community hospital declared an "internal disaster" turning awa ambulances for several hours -- the covid-19 positivity rate there is a staggering 32%.

Sot: dr. jason prasso / mlk jr. community hospital: "it's nonstop and it has been for the last few weeks.

You know we're all hands on deck."

Add to that -- the tough task of containing that new variant from the uk -- also detected here in the u.s. georgia now joining new york, colorado, california, and florida on the list of states with known cases.

Sot - dr. dan barouch of beth israel deaconess medical center: "by the time a new variant is detected.

It's already probably widespread."

Scientists say it appears to be more transmissible, but not more deadly.

This as the vaccine rollout sputters along.

While some healthcare workers get their second dose.

Nats: vaccinated er nurse: "this is the best way to start the new year."

Others are waiting in hours-long lines across the country to get their first -- only to be turned away.

Experts and local officials calling on the federal government to help ramp up distribution and vaccinations.

Chicago mayor lori lightfoot: "lives are at stake government has to step up finally and do a better job of protecting american lives against this terrible virus."

Tag: federal officials with operation warp speed have shifted the responsibility to state officials -- saying it's up to them to streamline the vaccine process when it comes to distribution and administering shots.

Reena roy, abc news, new york.

Ots image:left investigation closed lincoln county schools 2.png lincoln