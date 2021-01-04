Business survives with community support

At wthitv.com.

Many small businesses continue to struggle as the pandemic wears on.

Many restaurant and store owners are hoping they'll make it one more day.

News 10's bri shackelford spoke with a small business owner today about what her community has done to keep her in business.

Bri intr} small towns all across america are banding together to try and help all the small businesses in their community.

Sullivan county created a take-out facebook page at the start of the pandemic to help out local restaurants.

Owner of kara's kupcakes says this was a saving grace to her shop.

"that was a really great platform for all of us to use.

Basically, you would post what you had for the day, or what you were offering.

If you were offering curbside, or local deliveries, things like that."

She says using this platform helped her store reach more people than she could've imagined.

Elkins tells me many people found out they could do curbside pickup...and local delivery from the facebook page.

She says she was surprised when people wanted to use local delivery.

Because the order wasn't always going directly to the customer.

"we had some really generous customers several times call in, place an order, and had us take it to hospitals, the fire department, the sheriffs office, things like that."

Ekins tells me the local delivery helped keep her business afloat...and thank all those first responders that help her community.

She says she's very lucky to be a part of such a generous community.

"i dont know what i wouldve done if i was in a different community, because i'm not sure other communities have this sort of support from one another."

Bri ou} elkins says the best way you can help your community is by shopping locally.

For more information on the sullivan county take out facebook page you can go to our website.

That's w-t-h-i tv dot com.

Back to you.