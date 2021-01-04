Westmoreland family speaks out

Police say Williams of Oneida was walking in the middle of the road when he was hit by a driver heading southeast between Tudman and Moore roads around 6 a.m Wednesday morning.

The Oneida community continues to mourn the loss of 16-year-old Damien Williams. Williams was hit by a car on Wednesday in Westmoreland.

Important for us for damien to not just be identified as a victim, but as a person."

Those words coming from the mother of 16 year old damien williams, who was killed after being hit by a car wednesday morning on skinner road in westmoreland.

His family reached out to newschannel 2 to tell the story of her son.

.

None .

None "his smile was definitely infectious.

He had an amazing smile and he just had a good heart.

He wanted to just always help people and hang out with his friends and he just kind of i feel like thrived off attention and love."

Williams was a student at oneida high school with a love of sports.

"he was a great athlete.

He did good in school.

Kept good grades, was very social, played basketball all the time."

Ashley's pain over her loss gives way not to anger, however, but forgiveness for the driver of the car that hit her son.

Tamara danyew of vernon did not see him walking, and there is no evidence of intoxication or cell phone use.

"i just want to wrap my arms around her and hug her.

We forgive you.

It's so easy to place blame in a situation like this and we don't blame her."

Through their sadness, damien's family has found a silver lining in the support they've received from the community.

"so many people have have reached out and show love and support and that is truly heartwarming knowing that that many people loved damien" > two people were injured following a reported explosion at a garage in westmoreland.

The westmoreland fire department tells us, the two that were injured were pumping gas inside of the garage.

The