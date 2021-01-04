Bombshell Recording: Trump Caught On Tape Asking Georgia Officials To Overturn Election

Trump is heard lashing out at Georgia's Republican secretary of state, pressuring him to find the votes to keep the president in office.
CS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
The stunning news came on the same day the new Congress was sworn in in Washington. CBS2's Ben Tracy reports.
President Donald Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn the election results..
‘There’s nothing wrong with saying that you’ve recalculated,’ said Trump In an hour-long audio recording that took place on..