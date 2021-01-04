Bombshell Recording: President Trump Pressured Georgia's Secretary Of State To Find Enough Votes To Make Him Win

Debra Alfarone reports President Trump is still trying to overturn the results of the 20-20 election.
His latest try comes in a phone call to Georgia's top election official, asking him to *find* votes.
In a recorded phone call obtained by the Washington Post, President Trump is heard pressuring GA Secretary of State Brad..
Local politicians are reacting with anger after President Donald Trump was heard on tape pleading with Georgia’s election chief..