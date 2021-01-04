Bombshell Recording: President Trump Pressured Georgia's Secretary Of State To Find Enough Votes To Make Him Win
Debra Alfarone reports President Trump is still trying to overturn the results of the 20-20 election.

His latest try comes in a phone call to Georgia's top election official, asking him to *find* votes.