White House made top Atlanta lawyer resign: WSJ

The White House pushed the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta to resign before Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff because President Donald Trump was unhappy that he wasn't doing enough to investigate Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The abrupt departure of a top federal prosecutor out of Atlanta raised eyebrows last week, as it came just before Georgia's Senate runoff election.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House pushed the Trump-appointed Byung J.

Pak to resign, as he 'wasn't doing enough' to investigate U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud.

The Justice Department tapped a new federal prosecutor to lead the Atlanta office the day after his resignation.

In a recent phone call with Georgia's secretary of state, Trump appeared to refer to Pak as a 'Never Trumper'.

That's as Trump lobbied state officials to 'find' enough votes to overturn the results of last month's presidential elections, in which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The White House has declined to comment on the Justice Department's latest move, while neither the Justice Department nor Pak responded to Reuters' requests for comment on Saturday.