Drone footage captures queue of people waiting for COVID-19 vaccination

This drone footage captures a huge line of people snaking around a surgery and onto the road as they wait to receive their Covid jab.

James Millar, 35, grabbed the footage when he was on his way home from work and he saw the line flowing out into the road.

The queue was made up of those called up to go and receive their Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Abington Park Surgery in Northampton.

The video production company owner said: "The amount of people queuing all day until 8pm at night was pretty disruptive to the local area, especially traffic-wise.