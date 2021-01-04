New congress members sworn in

TAMPERING’...AND SOME HAVE EVENCALLED FOR A CONGRESSIONALINVESTIGATION.A BRAND NEW CONGRESS WILL BEBACK TO WORK THIS MORNINTHEY WERE SWORN IN OVER THEWEEKEND.(PAUSE THREE SECONDS)CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT NANCY PELOSIWILL KEEP HER POSITION ASSPEAKER OF THE HOUSE.

SHE WONWITH THE SLIMMEST HOUSE MAJORITYIN TWO DECADES.IN HER FIRST SPEECH TO THE NEWCONGRESS, SHE TALKED ABOUT THEDIFFICULT ROAD AHEAD."We accept a responsibilitydaunting and demanding a