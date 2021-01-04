TRUMP ELECTION

WE'RE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR REACTION THIS MORNING FROM THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S BRAZEN BID TO PRESSURE GEORGIA'S SECRETARY OF STATE TO - AS HE PUT IT - "FIND MORE VOTES" TO CHANGE THE STATE'S ELECTION RESULTS.

Tracie potts has the recorded phone call that everyone's talking about this morning.

Nbc news obtained this recording of president trump calling georgia secretary of state brad raffensperger begging him to change election results.

(voice of: president donald trump/ no super) "i just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.

Because we won the state."

(voice of: president donald trump/ no super) "i only need 11,000 votes, fellas, i need 11,000 votes.

Gimme a break."

(voice of: president donald trump/ no super) "there's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated."

(voice of: brad raffensperger/ georgia secy of state) "mr. president, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong."

The president pressures raffensperger for an hour, even suggesting that not changing the numbers is illegal.

(voice of: president donald trump/ no super) "that's a criminal offense.

And, and you know, you can't let that happen.

That's, that's a big risk to you and to ryan, your lawyer, that's a big risk."

Democrats are condeming the president.

(sot: rep.

Jason crow/ (d) colorado) "i actually wasn't surprised by this call."

"the president has shown us a long time ago who he is."

No reaction yet from the white house or the trump campaign.

The president tweeted that raffensperger was "unwilling or unable" to answer questions about this.

The secretary responded: "the truth will come out."

On capitol hill, a dozen republicans preparing to challenge the electoral college results, and they're facing backlash from their own party.

(voice of: senator susan collins/ (r) maine) "it's not an effort that i'm going to support."

The new congress is scheduled to certify those