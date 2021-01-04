FITNESS RESOLUTIONS

AND WHILE MANY OF US WON'T BE RENEWING A GYM MEMBERSHIP GETTING IN SHAPE IS STILL THE MOST POPULAR NEW YEARS RESOLUTION

N-b-c's liz mclaughlin shows us apps and high-tech devices to help you meet your goals... without leaving your house.

Gearing up to work off the "quarantine 15"... many americans had home gyms on their holiday wishlists (sot: mos) "my own personal gifts are exercise equipment so i'm going to be, you know, working out in the new year" some... splurging for high-end devices... such as the mirror (sot: brynn putnam, mirror) "it's a combination of advanced camera technology and proprietary algorithms which will give you feedback on your form, whether or not you're working at the right level of intensity..."

With thousands of live and on-demand classes, the mirror has a futuristic display that shows metrics and even other users taking the class (reporter standup: liz mclaughlin) "this boxing session is my 3rd class trying out the mirror and it's very similar to an in-person class experience!

If i turn on this built-in camera the instructor can give me real- time feedback."

It's on sale for the month of january with free white glove delivery... at a pricey 14-hundred dollars which is still 500 dollars cheaper than the popular peloton bike... (nat) but the peloton app is a more affordable option... with workouts that don't require the bike for 13 dollars a month (nat) though tech is making access to fitness easier... sticking with a resolution can still be difficult (nat) "diets don't work" that's where noom aims to help... an app that takes a psychological approach to weight loss (sot: saeju jeong, noom) "with the help of human coaching and ai we help you better understand yourself and your brain" with short daily sessions to help users take small steps toward big goals (sot: user) "don't rush into it, just know that everything takes time, you can stick with it for real"