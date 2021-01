Doggy Guides Blind Best Friend Out of Pool

Occurred on December 19, 2020 / Sunchales, Santa Fe, ArgentinaInfo from Licensor: "Luna is a pit bull dog, she is 14 years old and she is blind due to age.

Caipirinha is a dog we rescued from the street when she was little, she was sick and very skinny.

Luna got lost in the garden and fell into the pool.

Her faithful companion was nearby, he was able to guide her to the stairs and help her out.

After this accident, we closed the pool so that it doesn't happen again."